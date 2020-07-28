October 29, 1948 - July 25, 2020 Walter Mitchell "Mitch" White, 71, of Charlottesville, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was born on October 29, 1948, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, to the late Warren Harding and Susie Huffman White. Mitch married Yvette Claudine DeVore in 1974, 46 years ago. Mitch retired from UVA in 2008 after 36 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class from 1967-1971. He was stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga CV-14. He made several deployments to Vietnam and Korea. In addition to his wife, Yvette, he is survived by a sister, Betty VanCleave, nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bryan Painter officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Lovingston, Va. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Rd., Lovingston, VA 22949 or the JMRL - Nelson Memorial Library, P.O. Box 321 Lovingston, VA 22949. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.