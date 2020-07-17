Alice N. Wells, 74, of Faber, Va. entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, in Faber, Va. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

