Adele Wells September 4, 1933 - July 21, 2020 Adele Wells, departed this life Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home in Troy, Va. She was born in Fluvanna County, September 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Aubrey Fountain Wells and the late Alberta Morris Wells. She was a faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church, Sister Wells held numerous offices and positions during 70 years of service. Adele attended Fluvanna Public Schools. She graduated S.C. Abrams High School in 1952. She was a retiree of the University of Virginia Medical Center and the Judge Advocate General School (JAG) with 30 years of total service. Adele Wells leaves to cherish her memory a devoted brother Waddell Wells and a sister-in-law Ruth Wells (Thomas), both of Troy, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins, and friends who loved her dearly. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery. A Walkthrough viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

