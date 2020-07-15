February 28, 1948 - July 12, 2020 Wayne Bryant Watson, 72, of Orange, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1948, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of the late Joab Watson and Elsie McCormack Watson. He was also predeceased in death by two brothers, Joab Watson Jr. and James Watson; and sister, Mattie Estes. Wayne was a land surveyor for Pete Estes for many years and retired from B. Aubrey Huffman and Associates, LLC in Charlottesville. He is survived by a sister, Peggy Watson Berry of Gordonsville, Virginia, and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July, 17, 2020, at Graham Cemetery in Orange, conducted by Pastor Terry Jewell. The family will receive friends at Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

