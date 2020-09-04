Turner, Elizabeth Parr

Elizabeth Parr Turner, 86, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 19, 2020. Elizabeth "Liz", was born to Linwood W. Easton and Ruby Easton on November 21, 1933. She worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Government for over 30 years. Liz lived an exciting and full life. She loved the outdoors, was an artist, and was an avid adventurer. Elizabeth P. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Turner. She is survived by her sons, James L. Parr and his wife, Ann Parr, and Steven D. Parr and his wife, Annie Parr. Liz was a proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. The family will hold a private celebration of life to honor Liz. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
