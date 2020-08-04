July 7, 1954 - August 1, 2020 George Thomas Turman Jr. "Tom" began his heavenly journey suddenly at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 1, 2020, just a few weeks into his 66th year on this earth. He was born on July 7, 1954, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the son of Jean and George Turman, and the widower of Gail Kiser Turman who all preceded him in death. Tom was a lifelong learner, seeking to educate himself academically by obtaining multiple degrees, including BA Economics/Political Science from Virginia Tech, MBA from Virginia Tech, Masters of Accounting from University of Virginia and PhD Accounting from Virginia Commonwealth University. He worked as a CPA before finding his true passion in academics, having taught at Old Dominion University, Marshall University and the University of Wisconsin. After retiring, he enjoyed a brief stint as a gentleman farmer at his property in Buckingham County. He was an avid fisherman, researcher of genealogy and lover of sports, having played football, baseball and wrestled at his alma mater Lane High School. He was proud to have organized a very successful baseball team in the 70's as part of the Tri-County Baseball League. He loved all things Hokie! Tom is survived by his brother, Bill Turman of Orlando, Florida, Ann Turman (Lewis) of Charlottesville, and a special cousin, Charlie Williams of Richmond, Virginia, who considered him a little brother. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill & Wood Funeral Home. In this COVID environment, please call the funeral home to make an appointment to attend. Graveside service will be held at Monticello Memorial Gardens on Friday, august 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Tom was proud to have been a 6-year survivor from Stage IV renal cell cancer. "For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for MY DEPARTURE. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on the day --- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing." 2nd Book of Timothy, Chapter 4, Verses 6-8. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
