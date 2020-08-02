November 4, 1921 - July 24, 2020 JUPITER, Fla. Frances Trout, age 98, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Corning, New York, on November 4, 1921, to Earl and Julia (Eaton) Hough. Fran lived in many cities including Elmira and Amherst, New York, and Charlottesville, Virginia. She moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in 2014 to be near her children. Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Norwood S. Trout Jr. She is survived by her children, Susan (Robert) Lehman, Norwood (Bud) Trout III, and Deborah (Walter) Mozal; four grandchildren, Megan (Christopher) Jones, Teresa Mozal, Brian Mozal, and David Mozal, and many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Trust Bridge Hospice of Palm Beach, Fla. at trustbridge.com. Monticello Memory Gardens Charlottesville, Va.

