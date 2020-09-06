Tribastone, Daniel Nicholas

December 29. 1964 - August 31, 2020 Daniel Nicholas Tribastone, 55, of Newburyport, Mass., died peacefully at his home on August 31, 2020. Born on December 29, 1964, in Rochester, N.Y., Dan was the oldest son of Erminia Tribastone (Pirozzoli) and Nicholas Tribastone. Dan attended James Madison University and lived portions of his life in Northern Virginia and Charlottesville, prior to moving to Newburyport. Dan led an exciting and varied life as a master-of-all-trades, receiving degrees in Business Administration and Nursing, as well as Real Estate and Pilot's licenses. While working as a perioperative nurse, Dan invented the 15-L disposable canister system, which significantly increased medical staff safety and efficiency in arthroscopic procedures. In addition to being an innovative and determined professional, Dan was the ultimate family man. From sports games to dance recitals, Dan was always there cheering on his children, nieces, and nephews. Dan himself played soccer in college and throughout his life. When not on the go, Dan could be found preparing a beautiful meal for the family to enjoy, riding his bike to the beach at Plum Island, and talking with the countless friends and family members who loved him and constantly called him to enjoy his genuineness, sense of humor, and positive energy. Dan is survived by his mother, Erminia; children, Brendan and Julia; sister-in-law, Andrea (Mo); aunts and uncles, Igina and Salvatore, Claude and Patricia, Victor and Ylva, Joe, Pino and Carmella; cousins, Joseph (Connie), Victor (Cindy), Eric, Patrick, Vanessa, Christian, Joe, Linda, Chelsea, and Tessa; nephews, Benjamin, Ethan, Zack, and Ryan; as well as numerous friends and family in the U.S., France, and Italy. He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Tribastone; brother, Carl Tribastone; and aunt, Mary Tribastone. The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at MGH, Dr. Pflueger and his team, Miriam Kalamian, and the nurses at Care Dimensions. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with Deacon Chris Morash officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest at Holly Memorial Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va., with his father and his brother.
