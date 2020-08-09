Ticco, Lynn Adams (Smith)

Lynn Adams (Smith) Ticco Surrounded by family, friends and much love, Lynn Adams Ticco (Smith), of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, following a long and courageous struggle with pancreatic cancer. As a long-time Charlottesville resident, businesswoman, and owner of "Lynn Smith Aesthetic Studio", she was very well-known and highly regarded in the Charlottesville community. The world is a bit darker now, but Lynn's radiant light reflects from all who knew, respected and loved her. So many people called her their best friend! A very independent person, she possessed a natural warmth and a beautiful heart, able to see the good and wonderful in everyone and everything around her. Kind, compassionate, smart, generous, energetic, fun, confident, outgoing, adventurous and true to herself, Lynn constantly passed on her natural joy, optimism and positivity. She cared deeply about all people, and possessed an innate sense of social justice, bristling at any form of discrimination, inequality or unfairness. Truly fearless (except for spiders), Lynn had many passions, most particularly a love of travel. Never a tourist, she was an explorer, constantly learning and seeking out new experiences. Whether it was hiking to Machu Picchu in Peru, riding a camel into the Sahara Desert, hanging over Victoria Falls in Zambia, kayaking in Bali, mingling with villagers in Moroccan markets, riding a jeep through the bush in Zimbabwe, hiking in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal and Bhutan, sailing on the Ganges River in India, wine tasting in South Africa and Italy, or walking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail in Spain she jubilantly reveled in her travels and always kept up a very fast pace. Her husband, Paul, tried valiantly to keep up. A deeply spiritual person, Lynn also had a great love and reverence for the outdoors, truly feeling the power of nature and becoming one with her surroundings. Marveling at the redwoods in Northern California, collecting shells and hoping to see the sunset's "green flash" on a favorite Ocracoke Island beach, hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains, or walking in the woods behind her home she was happiest with the sky over her head. A skilled photographer and writer, Lynn was a lifelong student who also enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, the arts, film festivals, camping, skiing, '80s dance music, golf (so astoundingly accurate on long putts!), and fashion. A self-professed "foodie", the excitement she felt at the beginning of a wine-paired dinner was profound. Together with her ardent love of family and friends, Lynn was always looking for new ways to help others. For several years she counseled women who were being treated for cancer in the American Cancer Society's "Look Good, Feel Better" program. Further, following her own diagnosis, she paired with her "Thursday Night Golf Buddies" to organize a tournament at Meadowcreek Golf Course in Charlottesville to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Never complaining about her illness or asking "why me", she graciously accepted it, enduring countless tests, treatments, doctor's visits, and surgeries while simultaneously advising and helping others who were undergoing similar experiences. All who knew and loved her agree that Lynn was a marvelous person who led a truly remarkable and influential life. She will always be in our hearts. Born in Grosse Point, Mich. on November 9, 1960, Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Maye Adams Smith; father, E. Bart Smith Jr.; and brother, Emery Bart Smith III. She is survived by her beloved family, three sisters, Paula Smith Harrington (Joe) of Florence, Ala., Carole Smith of The Shoals, Ala., and Anne Smith Brandenburg (Jay) of Bolingbrook, Ill.; three nieces and one nephew; several other relatives; and her travel and life companion, confidante, and best friend, Paul. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, a celebration of her life will not be held until next spring when, hopefully, her numerous friends and family may safely gather together and raise a glass or two. Donations on behalf of Lynn may be offered to the three organizations below, each chosen by her for their close relationship to her life and ideals: Thomas Jefferson Foundation Inc., for the Saunders-Monticello Trail, 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266; Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202. Lynn's family offer their profound and heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the wonderful, dedicated and empathetic care that she received during her illness and treatments from the staff at the University of Virginia Emily Couric Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins University Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, and the Hospice of the Piedmont.
