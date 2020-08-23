Thurston, Richard Glenn

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Richard Glenn Thurston, age 73, of Charlottesville, Virginia, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior. Rich's positive impact on the lives of others was, and will still be, a true gift to those who knew him. He left a beautiful example of humility, compassion, intellectual wit, humor, and a love of the Lord. Richard was born in Washington, D.C. in September of 1946 to Clarence and Hazel Thurston. He was preceded in death by his parents, and older sisters, Geraldine Thurston, and Norma Jean Perna. Rich and his wife, Carol Mahood Thurston, joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6th of this year. Rich is also survived by his two daughters, Erica Knights (Chris) and Inga Thurston-Barclay (Scott); seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Jared, Ethan, Evie, Carson, Katherine, and Charlotte; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Arlene Mahood; and six nieces and nephews. He was a tenderhearted man who took great joy in hearing stories about family (both present and past), and in spending time with his loved ones. He was an enthusiastic learner and immersed himself throughout his entire life in many varied topics. He grew up in Washington, D.C., graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, and then went on to get degrees at Princeton University and Wesley Theological Seminary. Rich became an ordained minister and spent many years pastoring local churches in West Virginia and Virginia. He found great joy in sharing his insights into what he had learned about the character of God and God's love for us. There was almost nothing that delighted him more than engaging with others on topics of the Bible and sharing his knowledge and appreciation of New Testament Greek with others. Rich also went on to receive his MBA from James Madison University and became a Certified Public Accountant. After ministering as a pastor for many years, he offered his mathematical gifts in his roles at Hantzmon & Wiebel LLC and Seminole Trail Properties LLC. An avid musician, Rich loved to joyfully sing tenor harmonies, and was proficient on the piano, guitar, clarinet, and saxophone. Most recently he enjoyed playing in the local Charlottesville First and Second Wind Bands and Flashbacks ensembles. His diverse talents afforded him the opportunity to touch the lives of many people in different environments. While the loss of Rich's life on this side of eternity is great, his family rests in the assurance that he is experiencing peace and joy in the presence of his Lord. " Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are mine." -Isaiah 43:1 In light of the current situation with crowd limitations, Richard will be honored at a family graveside burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Roanoke, Virginia, at a later time. Until then, the family is offering an online celebration of his life for close friends and family through the CaringBridge website. The family requests any donations in Rich's memory be made to Special Hope Network (www.specialhopenetwork.org).
