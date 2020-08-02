May 30, 1933 - July 26, 2020 Ms. Winnifred Ann Thornber, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ann was known for her love, energetic spirit, can-do attitude, humor, perseverance, and generosity. Ann was born to LTC Hubert Elwyn, USA and Winnifred Ann Griffiths Thornber in Harrisburg, Pa., on May 30, 1933, joining brothers, Hubert Elwyn Jr. "Bud" and Richard William Thornber. In 1955, Ann graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Education and married James Clites, a United States Army officer. She was a very proud Army wife and mother of three (Jeff, Steve, and Cindi Clites). In 1976, they settled near Chicago, where Ann enjoyed her career with Merrill Chase Art Galleries. Ann relocated to Virginia in 1989 with daughter, Cindi and grandchildren, Sara and Steve Chilstrom. She worked in the local home building, art, and interior design businesses; was extremely active in the community; and played bridge at every turn. She gained strength by volunteering at Church of Our Saviour and M.J. Hospital, where she piooneered the Therapy Dog Program with her dog, "Joy." They brought happiness wherever they went. She was also active with MACCA, JABA, and, many other organizions. Constantly eager to learn, she took countless classes with the UVa LLP and the Senior Center. Always adventurous, Ann traveled throughout the North and South America and Europe USA, ziplining in Costa Rican rainforests at 80; Hot Air Ballooning at 86; and rode on a motorcycle riding at 87. Though, Ann was happiest when with family and friends who feel extremely blessed to have so many years and experiences with her. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, LTC Hubert and Winn Thornber, USA (Ret.); her brothers and their wives, MAJ Bud Thornber Jr., USAF (Ret.) (Pat) and LTC Rich Thornber, USAF (Ret.) (Amelia); her daughter, Cindi; and LTC Jim Clites, USA (Ret.). She is survived by two sons, CDR Jeff Clites, USN (Ret.) (Ha Jeong) of Pace, Fla. and Steve Clites (Vicky) of Oakmont, Pa.; grandson and adopted son, former SGT Steve Chilstrom, USA (Jaime) of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, plus numerous extended family and friends. A celebration of life at Church of Our Saviour will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Philips Cancer Center at M.J. Hospital (https://www.mjhfoundation.org/Donate-Online ) or Church of Our Saviour (https://www.coosonline.org/giving).
