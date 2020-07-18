Jerry William Thompkins, of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Autumn Trails Nursing Home in Madison, Va. Homegoing services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Southside Church of God, 1807 Avon St. Ext., Charlottesville, Va.

