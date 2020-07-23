March 4, 1922 - July 22, 2020 Dr. John E. Thomasson, 98, founder of Thomasson Funeral Service, Inc., Louisa died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. 117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093

