March 4, 1922 - July 22, 2020 Dr. John E. Thomasson, 98, of Louisa, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2020, in the care of the Center for Acute Hospice. He was the founder and owner of Thomasson Funeral Service for 53 years, which became Thomasson Watson Funeral Service and then D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. A public viewing will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at our chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. 117 West Street Louisa, Virginia 23093

To plant a tree in memory of John Thomasson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

