Thomas, Julian Andrew

Julian Andrew Thomas May 26, 1936 - August 24, 2020 Julian Andrew Thomas, 84, departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife by his side. Julian was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, a son of the late Rodrick Lawson and Margaret Leake Thomas and the foster son to the late Edward and Charlotte Haney. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stewart Lawson Thomas; a nephew, Stewart Lawson Thomas Jr.; and his two fur babies, Lucy and Precious. Julian was Warehouse Manager for Dettor, Edwards & Morris for about 20 years retired from there in 1978. He joined Better Living in June 1979 as Furniture Warehouse Manager. He earned the reputation as "the backbone of the furniture store". Julian retired from Better Living in February 2000. Julian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Caul Thomas; his daughter, Barbara Lynne T. Shifflett and her husband, Sonny L. Shifflett; his sister, Barbara T. Bickers of Alexandria, Virginia; four grandchildren, Laura Beth, Sean, Devy Lynne and Buck; great-granddaughter, Sophia; nephew, Robert Thomas of Muncie, Indiana; a very special nephew, Danny Swanson; and his fur baby, Miss Kitty. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville. A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 1655 Rock Spring Rd., Faber, Virginia, with the Pastor Harland Sikes officiating.
