Thacker, Jeremy Forest

Jeremy Forest Thacker, 41, of Portsmouth/Scottsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Portsmouth. He was born on August 22, 1979, in Charlottesville to Rebecca W. Snow and Robert W. Thacker. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rachel and Donald Snow and parental grandfather, Ben Thacker. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca; his father, Robert and his wife, Barbara ; parental grandmother, Gladys Thacker; an aunt, Kelly McDaniel and husband Eddie; uncle, Bruce Thacker and wife Margaret; and cousins, Karry, Amanda, E. J., Zach, Benjamin and Ryan. A funeral service will be held at 11a.m., on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison conducted by Janet and Rick Parkhurst. Interment will be in Ruckersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the funeral home in Madison.
