Taylor, Emkea Reints

January 8, 1927 - August 28, 2020 Emkea Reints Taylor, age 93, passed away on August 28, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1926, in Queens, N.Y., to Detert Reints and Marie Weik Reints. Her husband Walter Taylor preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Philip (Vickie) and Timothy (Cathy); and four grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Jonathan and Nicole. She graduated from Barrington College, married, and raised a family. She owned and managed The Christian Bookstore from 1976 to 1996. Her hobbies included sewing, which she enjoyed sharing with a local Guild. Church was a regular part of her life with First Baptist Church on Park Street being her spiritual home. Special thanks to longtime Sunday School classmate Cathy Morgan. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

