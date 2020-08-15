Tate, Roger Gayle

May 18, 1949 - August 12, 2020 Roger Gayle Tate, 71, of Troy, Virginia, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born May 18, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Elwood Ruben Tate and Rosa Lee Gibson Tate Riley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda May Williams Tate, and sister, Vickie Lynn Tate Graves. Roger was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and dedicated family man. He made the world a better place with only his presence within it. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He loved working with his hands and took great pride in his work. He applied those skills and that pride to a long career as a technician for local cable companies, finally retiring from Comcast after over 30 years of service. His greatest joy in life was laughing and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his daughter, Candice Tate Goolsby and son-in-law, Shannon Goolsby of Charlottesville Virginia; son, Kevin M. Tate and daughter-in-law, Melissa M. Tate of Troy, Virginia; grandchildren, Dylan Goolsby of Hanover, Maryland and Dakota Goolsby of Troy, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Remi and Ryleigh Goolsby of Hanover, Maryland; sister, Donna Lee Tate Bennett of Ruckersville, Virginia; his brothers, Dennis Allen Tate of Barboursville, Virginia, Fredrick Sidney Riley of Ruckersville, Virginia and nephew, Richard Staton of Waynesboro, Virginia. A special thank you to the entire staff at Kindred Hospice for all of their help, guidance and special care they provided Roger and the family when he came home and through his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Kindred at Home Foundation 941 Glenwood Station Lane Suite 204 Charlottesville, VA 22901 https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.