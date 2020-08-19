Talley, Carla Sue

You have permission to edit this article.
Carla Sue"Sissy" Talley, 69, of Troy, died on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Portch Marsh; father, Fulton Forrest Marsh; husband, Thomas Wilborn Talley; son, Christopher Scott Talley, and a brother; Robert Fulton Marsh. She is survived by her son, Thomas Neal Talley of Louisa, Va.; brother, James Winfield Marsh and his wife, Tracy Melinda, of Defuniak, Fla.; sister-in-law, Margaret Devan Marsh of Charlottesville, Va.; granddaughters, Brittany, Ashley, Victoria, Brooke and Mackenzie; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carla worked at Kroger and Harris Teeter for a number of years and made many friends. Carla will be greatly missed for her beautiful smile and kind heart. She would do for others before herself. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 21, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, with Pastor William Payne officiating. The family offers ours thanks to all the wonderful people at Hospice House on Park Street in Charlottesville, Va. Their kindness and caring will always be remembered in our hearts. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

