Swanson, Wendell Dale
Swanson, Wendell Dale

Wendell Dale Swanson, of Dillwyn, departed at Uva Hospital after a long battle with liver cancer on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Charles T. S Swanson, his mother Jean Allen Swanson and sister Brenda Carol Swanson. He is survived by his Grandmother Eulla Allen Danton of Goochland, his devoted wife Jackie Tillman Swanson, son's Lee Swanson of Charlottesville, Kendall Swanson of Roanke; and devoted son, Dakota Swanson of Dillwyn, Sylvia Swanson Smith; brother, Steven Swanson of Nelson and Brian Swanson of Cumberland; one grandson Owen Swanson; and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by so many. Services provided by Colbert - Wiley Funeral & Cremation Services Bremo Bluff, Va.

Swanson, Wendell Dale
Swanson, Wendell Dale

