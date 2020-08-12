Stanley, Maude S.

Maude S. Stanley, 82, went home to the Lord on Friday morning, August 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home with a loving family by her side. She was born on May 4, 1938, in Somerset, Massachusetts, to the late Samuel H. Stanley and Patience (Hicks) Stanley. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and true friend. Starting a family early in life, Maude was left a widow, with six kids, at the age of 29. To know Maude was a gift, she was a woman with a magnetic personality. Starting her career in the Customer Relations Industry, a perfect fit for her, Maude created friendships that would last a lifetime. Along with being a devoted mother, making sure there was "enough to eat" Maude was happiest behind the counter at The Baker's Dozen Donut Shop and The Summit Resort, where lifetime bonds were made. In her retirement years, she relocated to Va., where she enjoyed "going over the mountain", countless cups of coffee and endless phone conversations. Maude's greatest accomplishments was the family she created, the friendships she developed and the laughter she made along the way. In all of her 82 years of life she would say being a mother and grandmother was what she was most proud of. Maude was a kind, giving, loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. To know her was a blessing, her love will stay forever in our hearts. Maude was predeceased by her husband, Richard P. Stanley, who died in 1967; her sister, Mabel Costa in 1995; her sister, Ethel Kordas in the spring of 2019; and then her son, Samuel H. Stanley, in November of 2019. She leaves behind a loving family, Richard P. Stanley and his wife, Melissa, of Ruckersville, Va., Sarah and Gary Moulton of Barnstead, N.H., Jayne and Brooks Young of Gilmanton, N.H.; a daughter in law, Debora Stanley, wife of the late Samuel H. Stanley of Ruckersville, Va., Theodore W. Stanley and his wife, Rhonda of Ruckersville, Va., Betsy and Charles Gath of Meredith, N.H., Steven Bowley of Massachusetts, and a daughter in law, Kathleen Stanley of Arlington, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside service at Park Cemetery, in Tilton, N.H., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and a celebration to honor her life will follow at the Bean Conferences Center, 35 Blueberry Ln., Laconia, NH 03246. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green County Rescue Squad, Stanardsville, VA 22973, https://greeneresq.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.