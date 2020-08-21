Spottswood, Michael Edward

Michael Edward Spottswood, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died at 3:45 a.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Michael spent his early years in Madison, Virginia, before later settling with his mother and siblings in Charlottesville, there he became a long-time resident who lived life fully, enjoying time with friends and frequenting local parks. Michael is survived by his son, Trenton Brock and son, Taylen Brock; daughters, Toyeka Milam and sons, Savion and Silas Milam, Sherica Jones-Lewis her husband, Charles Lewis; and sons, Iceysis Lewis, Che' Lewis, and Langston Lewis. He also leaves to mourn, one brother, Calvin Spottswood, wife, Karen; and children, Shannon Miller, Calvin Miller, Latrice Scott, Emmanuel Spottswood, Suzette Ratliff, Kayla Spottswood, and Ramiyah Wells; three sisters, Gloria Spottswood and children Selina Spottswood, Kenya Spottswood, Avery Spottswood, and Hercules Spottswood, Gracie Henderson her husband, Robert and daughter, Saxon Henderson and wife, Betty Henderson; as well as his sister, Regina Spottswood. George Gardner who was a devoted family friend also played a major role in Michael's life. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin and mother, Anna Mae Spottswood, as well as his oldest niece, Artia Spottswood. A viewing will be held at the J.F. Bell funeral home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. Floral arrangements are being accepted at this location. A graveside memorial services will be held at Holly Memorial, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Monday, August 24, 2020, 12 p.m. The family will also receive extended family and friends at Tonsler Park on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 2 p.m.
