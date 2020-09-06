Spencer, Wilbert Allen

June 1, 1951 - September 4, 2020 Our beloved father, Wilbert Allen Spencer, went to be with the lord on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. Born on June 1, 1951, to the late Wilbert Purcell Spencer and Myrtle Moon Spencer. Allen worked most of his career with the Postal Service, and most recently retired from the Voter Registrar Office in Lovingston. He loved spending his time with his family. Allen was a beloved man and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his brother, Roy Gilbert Spencer (Vanessa); daughters Jennifer Spencer Martin, Lisa Michelle Spencer (Markus); grandchildren Kayla Layne Martin, Brooke Nicole Martin, Brianna Sommer Brochu (Jesse), Devin Ryan Goode (Ashleigh), Brendan Allen Goode (Annabelle) and Alayna Rose Voyles; four great-grandchildren; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is also survived by two dear lifelong friends, Jackie Britt and Peggy Mesimer. A celebration of Allen's life will be held at a later date.
