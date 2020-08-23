Snow, Floyd Wilson

Floyd Wilson Snow, 67, formerly from Crozet, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, in his home. He was born on February 9, 1953, to Norman James Snow and Hilda Marie Goolsby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Elwood Goolsby Jr. He was a loving husband to his wife Bea of 47 years. A great dad, to his sons, Christopher Snow and wife, Brandy, Jamie Snow and wife, Christina, Michael Comer and wife, Melissa; and daughter, Brittany Comer and fiancée Michael Brown; and niece, Christy Rosas. Brother to Jimmy and wife, Lynn, Raymond and wife, Glenda, David; and friend, Velma, and Jim Snow. Step-brothers, Timmy and Gordon Goolsby. Proud Grandfather to Chelsea Marie, Christopher Wilson (CJ), Carrington Camille, Kaleb Tyler, Kayden James, Joseph William, Kyler Douglas, Chance William, Chloe Ann and great grandson Aayden Marcus. He also had several nieces and nephews, and sister in law Norma Lovo. A lifetime of hard working several jobs in Crozet, Va., and retired from S.L. Williamson at the age of 62. He attended Crozet Elementary and Henley Middle School. Besides spending time with his family, Floyd loved helping out others throughout the community. His mechanic skills were well known by many. He was deeply loved by his whole family along with the community. He will be truly missed by all. A Celebration of Life in Remembrance of Floyd will be at the Sportsman's Club, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please join us for this celebration of life. The family would like to thank the Crozet Rescue Squad and friends in the community who have helped during our difficult time. We would also like to thank Dr. Lewis Owen and his office staff for wonderful care. Andersons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
