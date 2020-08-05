Kenneth Henry Smith Sr., 75, of Orange, Va., passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1944, to the late James Henry Smith and Marie Mullins Smith. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry E. Smith and a great-grandchild, Brayden Ward. He was member of the Steamfitters Local Union 602 for 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Nora Jane Reeley Smith; daughters, Pamela S. Morris and husband, Pastor Larry, of Ruckersville, and Sharon C. Fanseca and husband, Edgar, of Gordonsville; sons, Kennith Henry Smith Jr. and wife, Ashley, of Stanardsville, Joseph Ashley and wife, Karin, of Goodyear, Az., Jeffrey B. Ashley of Manassas, and J. Michael Smith and wife, Julie, of Orange; brothers, Andy Smith of Moorefield, W.Va.. and Jeffrey Smith and wife, Melinda, of Stanardsville; sisters, Brenda Parsons and husband, Bill, of Strasburg, Kitty Wu and husband, Michael, of Taiwan, and Debbie Duani and husband, Dr. David Duani, of Charlottesville; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with interment at Madison Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are suggested.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.