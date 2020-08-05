Kenneth Henry Smith Sr., 75, of Orange, Va., passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1944, to the late James Henry Smith and Marie Mullins Smith. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry E. Smith and a great-grandchild, Brayden Ward. He was member of the Steamfitters Local Union 602 for 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Nora Jane Reeley Smith; daughters, Pamela S. Morris and husband, Pastor Larry, of Ruckersville, and Sharon C. Fanseca and husband, Edgar, of Gordonsville; sons, Kennith Henry Smith Jr. and wife, Ashley, of Stanardsville, Joseph Ashley and wife, Karin, of Goodyear, Az., Jeffrey B. Ashley of Manassas, and J. Michael Smith and wife, Julie, of Orange; brothers, Andy Smith of Moorefield, W.Va.. and Jeffrey Smith and wife, Melinda, of Stanardsville; sisters, Brenda Parsons and husband, Bill, of Strasburg, Kitty Wu and husband, Michael, of Taiwan, and Debbie Duani and husband, Dr. David Duani, of Charlottesville; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with interment at Madison Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are suggested.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Smith, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

