Shipp, George D.

February 8, 1938 - August 9, 2020 George David Shipp Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. George was born on February 8, 1938, in Orange County, Virginia, to the late George D. and Mary Lee (Jarrell) Shipp. In addition, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Shirley (Hreha). He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Shiflett); his children, David (Meredith), Michael (Christine), and Mark (Jeannie). Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Bradley (Cristina), Nicholas, Katherine, and Annabel. He is additionally survived by his sister, Dorothy (Everett) Staples; his brother, Charles (Mary-Katherine) Shipp; numerous nieces and a nephew. George was a 1957 graduate of Orange County High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he was assigned to the 51st Signal Corps Radio Operations in Korea. During his military tenure, George received a commendation for Superior Quality of Service. Upon his honorable discharge in 1960, George began a lifelong career with Virginia Telephone and Telegraph (and its numerous iterations) until his retirement in 1993. Soon after George's discharge he met the love of his life, Barbara, who was working as a nurse at Martha Jefferson Hospital. George and Barbara married in 1962 and began a lifetime together, working to raise three boys, embracing all of the carpooling, sports practices, and PTA meetings that come along with family life. In his later years, George continued his family work, doting on and guiding his treasured grandchildren. George loved watching football and basketball especially the UVA basketball team. Always a man who kept his home up, George's prized John Deere lawn tractor logged many miles around his yard over the years. George was a member of the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. He was very active in his church and used his handyman skills to help keep the church maintained. A consummate husband, dad, friend, and neighbor, George always let his actions speak for themselves. As a close relative once remarked, "If you don't like George Shipp, you don't like anybody." A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Williams officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Charlottesville Church of the Brethren, 1225 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
