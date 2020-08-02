January 20, 1931 - July 30, 2020 Avis Virginia Shifflett Morris passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of William Moses and Bessie Lee Shifflett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Morris; her son, Gary; and daughter-in-law, Trudy. She was retired from Coopers after 31 years of service. She continued to stay active working at the 4-H camp in Free Union, Va. Avis enjoyed doing crafts, working in her garden and planting flowers. She went forward and accepted Christ and was baptized on April 5, 1998. She loved to talk about her six brothers, Elzie, Raymond, Cecil, James, Roy and Roman and also her five sisters, Gertie, Gernie, Lucille, Bertha and Dorothy. They had a lot of good times together and made lots of memories. Burial will be private. Condolences can be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
In memory
