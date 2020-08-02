Lutie Lillian Shifflett, 83, of Earlysville, Va., passed away peacefully on July, 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 9, 1936, in Albemarle County, to the late John and Blanch Shifflett. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Shifflett; her daughter, Cheryl Shifflett French and husband, Sheldon; her granddaughter who was her sunshine, Lauren French and Anthony North, Lauren's boyfriend, who she thought of as her own grandson. She was also survived by her brothers, Randolph Shifflett and Bradley Shifflett; her sisters, Pauline Morris and husband, Harold, Allie Collier and husband, Albert, and Linda Koontz and husband, Wayne; sister-in-law, Mary Shifflett, and by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by brothers, Amos Shifllett and wife, Phyllis, Herman Shifflett, and Harold Wayne Shifflett; sisters, Ruby Shifflett and husband, Delma and Clarris Shifflett and husband, Everett. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Piedmont and the doctors at the Phillip's Cancer Center for their care and support. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Thurman Collier at Holly Memorial Gardens.

