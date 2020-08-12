Shifflett, Lorene Knight

October 12, 1930 - August 9, 2020 Lorene Shifflett, 89, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence. Lorene was born on October 12, 1930, in Greene County, Virginia, to the late Homer Knight and Evy Morris Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Huey Shifflett; son, Mitchell "Mitch" Shifflett; and daughter, Michele Shifflett. Lorene worked at Acme Visible Records in Crozet, Virginia. After retirement, she worked at the University of Virginia Bookstore in Charlottesville, Virginia. She loved her family and traditional holiday dinners with her sisters, Marjorie Dudley, Leah Knight and Frances Knight; her niece, Jenny Allen; and nephews, George and John Dudley. She spent many Saturdays with her daughter Michele shopping and enjoying a cup a coffee at a café. Over the years she enjoyed going to auctions and antique shops adding to collection of glassware. One of her favorite past times at home was working in her flower gardens. She is survived by her sisters, Marjorie Dudley of Waynesboro, Va., Leah Knight of Dyke, Va., and Frances Knight of Dyke, Va. A special thank you to June Mooney, Caroline Shifflett, and IKOR of Charlottesville for helping her over the past few years. We are also thankful for her caregivers, Diamond, Carly, Patricia, Angie and Regina. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 104, Earlysville, Va., 22936. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Jinks officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.net. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
