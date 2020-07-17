June 4, 1930 - July 15, 2020 Landon Thomas "Tommy" Saul Jr., 90, of Charlottesville, passed away on July 15, 2020, from COVID-19. He was a son of the late Landon "Lannie" and Verti Saul of Doylesville, Va. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen, in May of 2019. He is survived by his brother, Claude (Patty) of Crozet; sister-in-law, Ida Baber (Jim) of Troy; nephews, Tim Saul (Kristin) of Lake Monticello, Adam Saul (Keshia) of Roanoke, and Landon Saul (Kathryn) of Charlottesville; and a great niece, Addie Saul. Tommy, brother Claude and their cousins loved playing together in the Doyles River after chores, their voices echoing through the riverbank. Tommy managed the retail store of the Monticello Dairy until it closed in the 1980s. He then worked for Teague Funeral Home for 14 years before retiring. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 389, volunteered at the Paramount Theater where they were recognized as volunteers of the year and helped organize trips for Maple Grove Christian Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Roger Browning officiating. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Cedars for the love and care they provided for Tommy. Condolences may sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
