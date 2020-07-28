June 21, 1929 - July 24, 2020 Arlene Samuels, 91, of Orange, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on June 21, 1929, in Greene County, she was the daughter of the late Cicero Samuels and Delia Taylor Samuels. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ellis B. Samuels; six sisters, Lillian Dean, Mamie Lawson, Lorene Gallihugh, Ruth Taylor, Ludy Dowell, Mable Shifflett; and a special friend, Earl Coates. She is survived by two sisters, Inez Payton of Pratts, and Ruby Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their heartfelt "Thanks" for the wonderful care the staff at Dogwood Village provided for the last six years to Arlene. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Gordonsville Daystar Worship Center. A visitation will start an hour before the service at 1 p.m. Pastor David Akers will officiate. Interment will be held after the service at Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be held at Sandra Watson's home at 14309 Willis Court, Orange, VA 22960, following the service. Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321, Orange, VA 22960

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Samuels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries