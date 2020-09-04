Rose-Thurston, Rahmeam "Diggy" Najuan

Rahmeam "Diggy" Najuan Rose-Thurston January 9, 1997 - August 30, 2020 Rahmean "Diggy" Najuan Rose-Thurston departed this life suddenly on August 30, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 9, 1997, to Ramsey O'Neal Thurston and Binta Rose. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Thurston. He graduated from Charlottesville High School on May 30, 2015, where he received an Advanced Diploma with a Certification in Autobody. He was a Patient Care Transporter (PACU) at University of Virginia Medical Center and had recently joined the OR Surgical Support Technician Team. Diggy Loved playing basketball with his brothers, due to him specializing in autobody repair and restorations he had a divine passion for motorcycles and antique cars. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Ramsey O'Neal Thurston and Binta Rose of Charlottesville; paternal grandmother, Sylvia Thurston of Charlottesville, Va.; maternal grandparents, James Walker and Arlene Rose of Charlottesville, Va.; two brothers, Omar Miller Jr. and Kamryn Miller of Charlottesville, Va.; a devoted dog, Yuri; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Covenant Church with the Reverend Wendy Cooper, officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Walk through viewing will be held from 12 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th st. N.W., Charlottesville, VA
