June 24, 1940 - July 2, 2020 Marian Dunn Mustard Rohne, 80, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The cause was lung cancer. Marian was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on June 24, 1940, the daughter of the late, Estill Dunn "Pepper" Mustard and Mildred Trimmer Mustard. Marian graduated from Lane High School and was a Fine Arts student at the College of William and Mary. With her former spouse, James Duncan Puller III, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended Georgia State College. After returning to Charlottesville, she worked as Science and Technology Department secretary at Piedmont Virginia Community College and made clothing for Mr. Hank's Boutique. In 1975, she wed James Albert Rohne and began a new phase of life as the wife of a Presbyterian minister. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many of the clothes for her family as well as creating prototypes for a friend who designed children's clothing for McCall's patterns. She made her own slipcovers, drapes, and upholstery to create beautiful and practical spaces at home. In 1988, Marian and Jim moved from Charlottesville to Covington, Virginia, where Jim became the pastor at First Presbyterian Church. They were very happy in that welcoming community and made many lifelong friends. For a time, Marian served as moderator of the Presbyterian women of the church. She continued to paint and draw and studied under Jeanie Shepherd at the Firehouse School of Art in Clifton Forge, Virginia. After they retired to Lexington, Virginia, Marian worked at the Visitor Center there and served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church. She continued to create art in different media and during that time had a solo show at the Rockbridge Regional Library. In 2016, Jim and Marian moved to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. There Marian found many wonderful friends, among them a group of like-minded artists. Marian brought her creativity and artistic skill to all aspects of her life. She maintained close friendships even from elementary school. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jim Rohne. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Jody Puller (Tom), Duncan Puller (Janet), and Beth Rohne (David); her five grandchildren, Samantha, Gabrielle, Isabelle, Chloe, and James; her two sisters, Joan Munger and husband, Peter, of Gainesville, Florida, and Mildred Scholnick of San Pedro, California; and her uncle, John Trimmer of Charlottesville. Due to COVID-19 precautions, memorial services will not be held at this time. Interment will be held in the family plot at Graham cemetery in Orange, Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the charity of your choice. The family wish to thank the staff at VMRC for thoughtfully providing a loving home environment, and the nurses and aides at First Choice Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.