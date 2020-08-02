August 25, 1947 - July 29, 2020 Sandra Gail "Sandy" Rogers of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Sandy was born on August 25, 1947, in Albemarle County, to the late Charles Edward Donald and Mattie Bailes. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Jarrett Rogers and her father-in-law, Printes Rogers, both from Charlottesville. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Gary Lee Rogers of Charlottesville; her son, Scott Clore of West Point, Va.; brother, Wade Donald and his wife, Janet, of Albemarle County; half sister, Sonia Velasques of Apex, N.C.; half brother, Louis Guillen, also of Apex, N.C. She also leaves behind a number of family members who loved her dearly. Sandy devoted her life to taking care of her family and spending time with her husband. She enjoyed the company of her many animals. She was quite the animal lover. In loving memory of Sandy, a graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens with Dr. Greg Anderson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Virginia Children's Hospital in loving memory of her late son Nicholas Rogers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

