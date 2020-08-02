August 25, 1947 - July 29, 2020 Sandra Gail "Sandy" Rogers of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Sandy was born on August 25, 1947, in Albemarle County, to the late Charles Edward Donald and Mattie Bailes. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Jarrett Rogers and her father-in-law, Printes Rogers, both from Charlottesville. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Gary Lee Rogers of Charlottesville; her son, Scott Clore of West Point, Va.; brother, Wade Donald and his wife, Janet, of Albemarle County; half sister, Sonia Velasques of Apex, N.C.; half brother, Louis Guillen, also of Apex, N.C. She also leaves behind a number of family members who loved her dearly. Sandy devoted her life to taking care of her family and spending time with her husband. She enjoyed the company of her many animals. She was quite the animal lover. In loving memory of Sandy, a graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens with Dr. Greg Anderson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Virginia Children's Hospital in loving memory of her late son Nicholas Rogers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville, Albemarle County approve stricter virus regulations
-
ACAC notifies families about positive COVID-19 case at Adventure Central
-
Police investigating Charlottesville man's death as possible homicide
-
Chad White steps down as Fluvanna County girls basketball coach
-
85 COVID-19 cases reported at Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville; Va. cases increase 922 from Monday
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.