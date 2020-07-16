Austin Lee Robbins, 35, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 4, 1985, in Charlottesville, son of Edward Lee and Cheryl (Irving) Robbins. Austin was employed as a chef by the Quirk Hotel. Austin leaves behind his beloved parents, Lee and Cheryl Robbins; his sister and brother-in-law, Kristi and Joey Gutshall; his nephew and niece, Carter Lee and Morgan Bell Faye Gutshall; special cousins, Rick and Matt Irving; his fiancée, Brittany Reese; his two furry mates, Fonzie and Queen Maxine, and many cherished family members and friends. His beloved dog, Tahlia passed away before him. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 7:30 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Quirk Hotel Rooftop, Outdoor Space, 499 W. Main Street, Charlottesville. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

