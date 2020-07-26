December 8, 1926 - July 21, 2020 Joseph Walter Rice, 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born December 8, 1926, in Cook County, Georgia, he was the son of Ward E. and Viola Rice. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim Rice, brother Rudean Rice, and son Joseph D. "Joey" Rice. Joseph served as a Merchant Mariner during and after World War II, and became a First Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked as an engineer for Centel Corporation in Martinsville and Charlottesville Va., and was an active member of the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. Joseph is survived by his wife, Betty Rice, his sons David Rice and wife, Dottie Gerke of Sarasota, Fla., and Mark Rice and partner, Sharon Tabak of Silver Spring, Md., and Joey's partner Sarah Hill of Charlottesville, Va. He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Rice and wife, Geri Rice of Atlanta, Ga., his sister Nelda Tribble and husband, Lloyd Tribble of Adel, Ga.; and his sister-in-law Bea Rice. Special thanks to Joseph's friends from the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. A private interment will take place at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Service information

Jul 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 30, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
