December 8, 1926 - July 21, 2020 Joseph Walter Rice, 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born December 8, 1926, in Cook County, Georgia, he was the son of Ward E. and Viola Rice. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim Rice, brother Rudean Rice, and son Joseph D. "Joey" Rice. Joseph served as a Merchant Mariner during and after World War II, and became a First Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked as an engineer for Centel Corporation in Martinsville and Charlottesville Va., and was an active member of the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. Joseph is survived by his wife, Betty Rice, his sons David Rice and wife, Dottie Gerke of Sarasota, Fla., and Mark Rice and partner, Sharon Tabak of Silver Spring, Md., and Joey's partner Sarah Hill of Charlottesville, Va. He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Rice and wife, Geri Rice of Atlanta, Ga., his sister Nelda Tribble and husband, Lloyd Tribble of Adel, Ga.; and his sister-in-law Bea Rice. Special thanks to Joseph's friends from the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. A private interment will take place at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Tags
Most Popular
-
Which return-to-play plan will the VHSL use? Local athletic administrators weigh in
-
Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot
-
Albemarle man sues city officials over new 'red flag' law
-
Opinion/Editorial: VA success stands out in pandemic
-
Opinion/Letter: Rethink criticism of UVa re-opening
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.