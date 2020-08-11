Rhodes, Bobby R.

November 2, 1932 - August 8, 2020 Bobby Randolph Rhodes, age 87, passed away at his home in Stanardsville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by loving family members after a short bout with Mesothelioma. Born on November 2, 1932, in Greene County, to George Sinclair Rhodes Sr. and Violette Sims Rhodes, he was the second of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers, George Sinclair Rhodes Jr. and James "Jimmy" Sims Rhoades. Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ila Gathelene Parrott Rhodes; his sister, Peggy Emily Rhodes Shifflett of Rochelle, Va.; two sons, Rodrick Alan Rhodes of Louisa, Va., and Derek Landon Rhodes and his wife, Sandra Elizabeth Rhodes, of Leesburg, Va.; and three grandsons, Landon Alexander Rhodes, Daniel James Rhodes and Tyler Price Rhodes. He graduated from William Monroe High School in 1949 during the year of the "Lost Mile" when the Trail yearbook was not produced. In 1952 he joined the United States Navy. He attended boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland and then Electrician Training School in Great Lakes Illinois. He was then assigned to the U.S.S. Meredith Destroyer out of Norfolk. He worked as an electrician on board ship for 4 years and was discharged May 17, 1956. He traveled on good will missions mostly around the Mediterranean Sea where he visited many famous places such as Pompeii and Rome Italy; the Rock of Gibraltar; Paris, France: Athens, Greece; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Germany, Scotland, England and Wales. He enjoyed traveling and visiting different locations when trips were available. He always loved boat rides even though the rest of the family usually did not. He was a loving and caring father who also enjoyed traveling with the family, working on projects together and gardening. After his tour of duty in the Navy, he took a job at the new Sperry Piedmont Plant in Charlottesville, Va. in 1956. He retired from Sperry (under 5 different corporations) after 42 years working in the dust-free room building gyrocompasses for naval vessels. He has been a devoted member of the Stanardsville Baptist Church since 1946, where he has served as church treasurer, a deacon and a trustee. He was a member of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Company during the 1970's. He was always an engaging storyteller who has spent much time being a museum volunteer and an Executive Board member of the Greene County Historical Society. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Pastor Leon Castle officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to Stanardsville Baptist Church and/or Greene County Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trai,l Ruckersville, VA 22968
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.