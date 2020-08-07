You have permission to edit this article.
Repass Sr., Reverend Arnold D.
Repass Sr., Reverend Arnold D.

January 28, 1951 - August 4, 2020 The Reverend Arnold David Repass Sr., 69, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville. Mr. Repass was born on January 28, 1951, in McComas, West Virginia, the son of the late Leonard A. Sr. and Dixie Maxine Ruble Repass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Jean Repass and a granddaughter, Jayden Repass. Arnold moved to the Valley in 1984 from Princeton, West Virginia, and was the Pastor and founder of Victory Temple Church in Harrisonburg. He had a great love for playing the Hammond Organ. This opened up many opportunities to share his love for music and preaching The Gospel all over the country. He enjoyed singing, preaching and tinkering with cars, restoring a 1957 Chevy Belair and 1966 Chevelle. On February 3, 1984, he married Betty Collier Repass who survives. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children, Ashley Repass-Shifflett (Todd) of Staunton, Va., Pamela Mathena of Peterstown, W.Va., Tonya Martin (Johnny) of Narrows, Va., David Repass (Stephanie) of Jemison, Ala., and Vanessa Davis (Brad) of Princeton, W.Va.; and siblings, Kenneth Wayne Repass of Princeton, W.Va., The Rev. Leonard Repass Jr. of Elizabeth, Tennessee, Vicki Repass and Kimberly Wolfe, both of Princeton, W.Va. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and a grand pup, Chyna. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Larry Strickler officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to his two special grandchildren and caregivers, Levi and Sierra Baker. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.

