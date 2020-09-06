Reines, Carol Judith

December 23, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Carol Reines 94, passed away on August 20, 2020, at her home at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roy Raymond Reines; as well as her parents, Sidney and Laura Weil; and her brother, Howard Weil. Carol is survived by her daughter, Peggy Reines Rudnick (Lee); her son, Peter Lawrence Reines (Theresa) of Charlottesville, Virginia; as well as six grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Amy, Heidi, Lauren and Clare; and four great-grandchildren, Eila, Waylon, Sadie and Abraham. Carol graduated from Parsons School of Design. She was a talented painter, sculptor and jewelry designer throughout her life, living in New York for over 60 years. In retirement, she and Roy moved to Virginia to be closer to family. She enjoyed tennis and golf into her 80's. Her family is grateful for the care Carol received in her last years from the loving and devoted staff at Our Lady of Peace, as well as from Hospice of the Piedmont and Thelma Whiting.
