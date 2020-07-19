May 3, 1927 - July 12, 2020 Dorothea Elanor Reilly reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph, on the evening of Sunday, July 12, 2020. The long-awaited reunion brings comfort to her family knowing that she is now with her Lord and her husband of 43 years. She was 93 years young. Dorothea is survived by her children, Michael, Steven and his wife, Martha, Dorothea, and Christopher and his wife, Genevieve; three grandsons, Scott, Matthew, and Connor; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Isabel Cason and her four children. Dorothea spent most of her working years at the University of Virginia Medical Center and retired with her husband to Ocala Florida in 1990. Her husband Joseph, passed in 1993, and in 1997, Dorothea moved back to Charlottesville to be with family. Dorothea was actively involved as a volunteer with the Cub Scouts until moving to Florida. She will be fondly remembered as a dedicated mother and caregiver and will be sorely missed. The family would like thank the Hospice of the Piedmont, www.hopva.org for their loving and capable care of our mother during her last days. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for all of those who would wish to attend can safely do so. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothea Reilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries