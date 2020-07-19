May 3, 1927 - July 12, 2020 Dorothea Elanor Reilly reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph, on the evening of Sunday, July 12, 2020. The long-awaited reunion brings comfort to her family knowing that she is now with her Lord and her husband of 43 years. She was 93 years young. Dorothea is survived by her children, Michael, Steven and his wife, Martha, Dorothea, and Christopher and his wife, Genevieve; three grandsons, Scott, Matthew, and Connor; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Isabel Cason and her four children. Dorothea spent most of her working years at the University of Virginia Medical Center and retired with her husband to Ocala Florida in 1990. Her husband Joseph, passed in 1993, and in 1997, Dorothea moved back to Charlottesville to be with family. Dorothea was actively involved as a volunteer with the Cub Scouts until moving to Florida. She will be fondly remembered as a dedicated mother and caregiver and will be sorely missed. The family would like thank the Hospice of the Piedmont, www.hopva.org for their loving and capable care of our mother during her last days. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for all of those who would wish to attend can safely do so. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.