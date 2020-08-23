 Skip to main content
Rannings, Dr. Dolores
May 21, 1932 - August 21, 2020 Dr. Dolores Rannings, 88, of Pratts, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Countryside Assisted Living, Pratts, Va. Born May 21, 1932 in Maryland, she was the only child of Emma and Clifford Rannings who preceded her in death. Dolores retired as a peditrician after many years of service. Dolores is survived by her longtime caretakers who became her family, Jeanette Meade and David Meade; and her lifelong friends, Iris Debb of Florida and Joann Reeves of Arkansas. Special thanks to the loving and dedicated staff of Countryside Assisted Living as well as her doctor of 50+ years, Dr.Chesler. In lieu of flowers, Dolores requested that donations be made to Countryside Assisted Living, 1240 Orange Road, Pratts, VA 22731, and St. Judes in Memphis, Tenn., stjude.org. There will be no family night and services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

