 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raines, Wayne Allen
0 entries

Raines, Wayne Allen

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 28, 1955 - August 21, 2020 Wayne Allen Raines, 64, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Teague Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Raines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert