July 1,1940 - July 27, 2020 Vernon Randolph Raines, 80, of Village Road, Unionville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, from his residence. Born on July 1, 1940, in Greene County, he was the son of the late Herman Roosevelt Raines and Beatrice Edwards Raines. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randolph Vernon Raines; and two brothers, Roger Lee Raines and James "Awood" Raines. Vernon is survived by his wife, Rose Nicholson Raines of Unionville; a daughter, Pamela Raines White and husband, David, of Eagle Rock, Va.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Ashby Raines, Kelsi Dawn Holland, Hali Elisabeth Miller, Calli Miranda White, David Austin White, and Ryan Joshua White; two great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Ashby Raines and Aubree Joy Holland; and two sisters Gerlene Aylor of Culpeper, and Shirley Thurman of Spotsylvania. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ruckersville Cemetery. Pastor Dwane Pugh will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960
