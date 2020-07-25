Daniel Lewis Quick, 58, of Mineral, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 21, 1962 in Charlottesville, Va. and was the son of the late Alvin Lawrence Quick. Daniel was a Towing Operator for Rolling Wheels in Mineral, Va. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda McReynolds Quick; mother, Emma Jane Wiese and husband, Mickey "Pops" of Bumpass; daughters, Natasha Dunivan and husband, Jason of Mineral, Ashley Harris of Nelson County; son, Samuel Ray McReynolds of Mineral; special nieces and nephews that he thought of his own, Kelly Jennings, Greg Quick Jr., Marc , Cody, Adam and Jeremy Quick; brothers, Greg Quick of Charlottesville, Tony Quick and wife, Trisha of Orlando, Fla., Timothy Falwell and wife, Stephanie of Charlottesville, Chris Quick of Harrisonburg, Eddie Shotwell of Falmouth, Va.,; grandchildren, Faithlyn Quick, Mikhaila Dunivan, Nathan Dunivan; and a great-grandchild, Adaline Anderson. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va. conducted by Pastor Gene Lancour. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the wife, Rhonda M. Quick, 608 Dowell Dr., Mineral, VA 23117.

