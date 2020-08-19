Price, Phillip E.

You have permission to edit this article.
Phillip E. Price, 66,, from Fluvanna County, Virginia, departed this life at the home of his best friends, David and Jennifer Lewis on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton E. Price; his mother, Betty Dunn Price; his sister, Elaine Price Nuckols; and the love of his life, and his partner, Diana Bray. Phillip is survived by his brother, Terry Scott Price; his nephew, Christopher D. Nuckols; his niece, Shelli Walker; and many friends that loved him as family. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after gathering limitations are lifted due to the current pandemic. Please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, in honor of Phil Price, at www.cancer.org/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville Office.

