April 10, 1946 - July 26, 2020 Curtis passed away in his home with family on July 26, 2020. He was 74 years old. Curtis is survived by his spouse, his three children, two grandchildren, one brother, four sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia's James River Correctional Center on September 1, 2000. A private service will be held for immediate family only. However, there will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and Thursday, July 30, 2020, during normal business hours at Preddy's Funeral Home located in Gordonsville, Va. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

