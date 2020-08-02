June 21, 1929 - July 23, 2020 Cordelia "Dee" Michie Plunkett, a resident of Linden House, died on Sunday, July 23, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter Carroll Plunkett Jr. Dee was born in Charlottesville, on June 21, 1929, the daughter of Judge Thomas Johnson Michie IV and Cordelia Ruffin Michie. Dee spent her early years in Pittsburgh, Pa., and later in Norfolk, Va. She went to Saint Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, N.C., followed by Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. In 1951, she married Walter, starting married life in Charlottesville and later moving to Ruckersville, Va., in retirement. After Walter's death, Dee relocated back to Charlottesville. Dee's profession was that of an elementary school teacher for 29 years. She taught multiple grade levels for 26 years at Broadus Wood Elementary in Albemarle County. During this tenure, she was nominated for Virginia's Math Teacher of the Year and was recognized by the Daily Progress as a master teacher. She retired from teaching in 1991 from the Greene County school system. Dee enjoyed classical music and played several instruments including piano, autoharp, ukulele and dulcimer. She was an organist for many years at Buck Mountain Episcopal Church and others. She loved arts, crafts, games, and puzzles of all sorts, and was quite the competitor in family games. In retirement, Dee shared these interests by volunteering at many senior centers around Charlottesville, playing piano and leading math activities. Dee loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener of vegetables and wildflowers. These loves motivated her to be active in the Girl Scouts and spend many summers working at Camp Sugar Hollow. Her favorite pastimes in later life were taking walks to appreciate nature, gardening, and swimming at her property in Greene County. She is survived by her three children, Walter Carroll Plunkett III (Linda), Cordelia Plunkett Wilson, and Edmund Moss Plunkett (Elizabeth); six grandchildren, Emily Plunkett Thrasher (Bradley), Walter Carroll Plunkett IV (Lindsey), Thomas Middleton Wilson (Kayla), Elizabeth Michie Wilson, Edmund Bryan Plunkett, Scott Wilson Plunkett (Susan); and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are a sister, Emily Michie Gennari (John); a halfsister, Virginia Michie Broache (Doug); and stepsisters. Simonetta C. Forsyth and Helen C. Clevenger (Ed). Her family would like to express appreciation to the Branchlands/ Linden House staff and to our mother's longtime companion, Dorothy Vidano. A small private service will be held with the family, with her ashes interred in the memorial garden at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Piedmont, c/o Advancement Department, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. (https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va 22902
