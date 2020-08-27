 Skip to main content
Phelps, Amanda
Phelps, Amanda

July 6, 1981 - August 21, 2020 Amanda Phelps, 39, passed away on August 21, 2020. Amanda was born in Charlottesville, on July 6, 1981, to Michael Miskovsky and Alma Lawson. Amanda grew up in Charlottesville and later relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, with her husband, Ronnie and their five children. Amanda enjoyed being a mom and eventually discovered a passion for baking. After enrolling and graduating culinary school Amanda strived to pursue her passion of baking. In addition to her parents, Amanda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Phelps of Jacksonville, Fla., and five children, Zachary Davis, Kenneth March, Robbie Phelps, Trenton Phelps and Sebastian Phelps. Also surviving are her grandmother, Shirley Lawson; a grandson, Jak Davis; Amanda's siblings, her sister, Amber Miskovsky; halfsister, Ashley Breedan; halfbrother, Nicholas Lawson, many aunts, an uncle, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Amanda was preceded in death by one sister, Sheena Miskovsky. The family will have a private memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, Virginia, with Pastor Robert McCready officiating.

