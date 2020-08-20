Perkins, Joyce Lee

Joyce Lee Perkins, 80, of Troy, VA (Bybee area) was born on October 4, 1939, to Waller Dennis Perkins and Mildred McGhee Perkins in Kents Store, Va. Joyce has fought a courageous battle with cancer and on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, she went from her earthly home to be with her Heavenly Father. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Waller Dennis Perkins and Mildred McGhee Perkins; her brother, Jimmy Perkins, and his wife, Merle Perkins; and her special in-laws, John E. Perkins Sr. and Dorothy Hasher Perkins. Surviving Joyce are her husband of 55 years, John E. Perkins, Jr. "Sonny"; a very special son, Steven Rosser Perkins; one sister, Diane Grubbs; a sister-in-law, Jean Coleman (Carl); her nephews, Eddie Perkins, Wayne Grubbs, Mark Grubbs and Kenny Grubbs; and a niece, Tammy Perkins. She also has an extended family of nieces and nephews. Joyce had many life-long friends. Joyce was a long-time, faithful member of Bybees Road Baptist Church. She worked as a Deputy Clerk in the Fluvanna County Clerk's Office after high school. The family thanks Amber Pace and Melissa Thomas for their homecare and companionship during her illness. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Kenny Davis at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bybees Road Baptist Church. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Piedmont. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home.
