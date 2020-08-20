Perkins, Bruce Hamilton

February 23, 1959 - August 8, 2020 Bruce Hamilton Perkins, 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Culpeper Health and Rehab Facility, where he had been a resident for multiple years. Born on February 23, 1959, in Louisa, Virginia, he was predeceased by his Father, Andrew Gunn Perkins Sr., and is survived by his Mother Jean Lacy Perkins. He is survived by a brother, Andrew G. Perkins Jr. (Stephen Bickers) and a sister, Lisa Bailey (Mark). Bruce also leaves three children to cherish his memory, Sean Perkins (Brittany) of Fluvanna, Laura Perkins of Orange, and Andrew Perkins III (Kelsey Williams) of Stanardsville; as well as two grandchildren, Conor and Avaleigh, plus nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Beth Morris Perkins of Ruckersville. Bruce graduated from Louisa County High School in 1977. Shortly thereafter, he began a career in law enforcement and security, which included service as a police officer for the University of Richmond, as a loss control officer for local retail companies, security officer for Dunbar, and in summons delivery. Although Bruce suffered a brain injury in 2010, it did not reduce his sense of humor and what his children call "Bruceisms." Bruce's life will be celebrated in an outdoor memorial service on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Prize Hill Cemetery in Boonesville, Va. Current guidelines for protection from spread of coronavirus will be observed.
